Man injured in Lake Park shooting

One man was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting in aresidential area in the 400 block of Date Palm Drive in Lake Park, and upon arrival they located an unidentified male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, PBSO said. The male was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021