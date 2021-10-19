Advertisement

Man injured in Lake Park shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
One man was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting in aresidential area in the 400 block of Date Palm Drive in Lake Park, and upon arrival they located an unidentified male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, PBSO said. The male was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

