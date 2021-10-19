Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
Dr. Alina Alonso with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is scheduled to address county commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and deliver new information about coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations.
