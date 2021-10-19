Advertisement

Palm Beach County superintendent becomes substitute teacher

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County's superintendent is pitching in as a substitute teacher to help the tenth-largest school district in America overcome its staffing shortages.

Superintendent Mike Burke recently subbed at Forest Hill Elementary School near West Palm Beach, teaching students some important math lessons.

Burke — who has a background in finance — told WPTV last week there are more than 300 teacher vacancies in the School District of Palm Beach County and substitute teachers are hard to come by because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of those teacher shortages, the school district's leadership team and non-instructional staff members are pitching in as substitute teachers.

Burke told WPTV he'll likely help out in classrooms about one day a month.

"We want to show that we are committed to this. And if I'm going to ask other people to do it, I need to pitch in as much as I can," Burke said.

If you're interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County public schools, click here.

Non-instructional staff throughout the District are pitching in as substitute teachers. Superintendent Mike Burke...

Posted by The School District of Palm Beach County on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Superfly logo
The Prince Estate Partners With Superfly On New Experience
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in...
Florida’s first lady: ‘I’m sure as hell not giving up’ fight against cancer
Shrimp lovers rejoice! Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available ALL WEEK at Red Lobster® for a...
Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time
Suspect arrested after South Florida officer fatally shot
State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Latest News

Fort Lauderdale police investigating school shooting threats
FAU wide receiver John Mitchell (85) scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern and celebrates...
FAU won't say whether Owls eyeing membership in AAC
A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
DeSantis: Florida can help alleviate supply chain crisis