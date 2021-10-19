Advertisement

Report: FDA to allow 'mix and match' COVID-19 booster shots

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Food and Drug administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

The Times reports the FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA's vaccine advisers Friday.

The information is from an ongoing study showing it didn't matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got.

Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved-up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Shrimp lovers rejoice! Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available ALL WEEK at Red Lobster® for a...
Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time
State Sen. Annette Taddeo announces run for governor
76 Golf World plans to close after 32 years of fun
Deadly crash causes I-95 traffic delays in Indian River Co.
Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course closes

Latest News

Boca Raton receives funds to help struggling residents
Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update
Suspect arrested after South Florida officer fatally shot
Parkland families settle suit with school district