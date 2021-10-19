State accepting applications for African-American Cultural and Historical grant program

A new push to showcase African-American history and culture in Florida.

Facilities in the state of Florida can start applying for cultural and historical grants. Application submissions will be open until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

The program has a budget of $30 million.

Priority will go to projects that encourage the design and construction of a new facility or the renovation of a facility in an area with cultural significance.

For more information, click here.

