State accepting applications for African-American Cultural and Historical grant program
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A new push to showcase African-American history and culture in Florida.
Facilities in the state of Florida can start applying for cultural and historical grants. Application submissions will be open until Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
The program has a budget of $30 million.
Priority will go to projects that encourage the design and construction of a new facility or the renovation of a facility in an area with cultural significance.
For more information, click here.
