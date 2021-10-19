West Palm Beach contractor arrested on theft, fraud charges

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Adrian Gonzalez, the owner of Del Mar Flooring, and charged him with larceny.

Gonzalez is accused of taking a $7330 deposit from a homeowner in Greenacres and refusing to refund her money when he didn’t renovate her bathroom as promised.

Deputies say Gonzalez also started the job without getting a building permit.

Consumer attorney Paul Herman said the customer might have avoided trouble by checking the Better Business Bureau. That’s where another customer claimed in June that he paid almost $12,000 to Del Mar Flooring and got nothing in return.

“Check with the BBB,” said Herman, who noted Del Mar Flooring had one complaint. “If there’s no rating or no information on a company, that’s a red flag. If there is complaint filed against a company, it's on record. And you have to respond and reply to that complaint. If it's out there, it’s a red flag on their name.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told Contact 5, two other customers of Del Mar Flooring have made similar complaints.

Take a good look. Has this man worked on your home or business?



Adrian Gonzalez was hired through his company Del Mar Flooring, LLC., to do a bathroom remodel. He received a 50% deposit and never completed the job.



Detectives believe there could be additional victims. RT pic.twitter.com/avHSlTCb4W — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 18, 2021

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who had contact with Del Mar Flooring, LLC, owned by Gonzalez, and believe they may be victim of contractor fraud theft, to contact Detective Greg Gerbasi at 561-688-5236 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

