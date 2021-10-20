Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

