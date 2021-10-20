Advertisement

Boynton Beach settles lawsuit against the city by first Black female deputy chief

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The City of Boynton Beach announced publicly this Tuesday they will settle a lawsuit brought against the city by the first Black female deputy chief.

Tuesday's decision went quickly and unanimously to settle with Latosha Clemons.

"All those in favor state so by saying I, Opposed? Hearing none the motion passes unanimously," the commission said.

The Boynton Beach city commission agrees to pay former Deputy Fire Chief Latosha Clemons after she sued the city for defamation and negligence.

Before the commission voted, the board was contrite in their remarks.

"My position is that we accept the offer of $100,000 so that we can move forward," said Mayor Steven Grant.

Then, Commissioner Christina Romelus spoke.

"She is somebody I definitely feel has set a precedent for what a Black woman looks like to be a Black woman in this country," she said.

And finally, Commissioner Ty Penserga spoke about Clemons.

RELATED: After former deputy fire chief's face removed from mural, city leaders meet to discuss lawsuit

"I want you to be made whole and I want you to move forward because this was one chapter but it doesn't have to be the only chapter," he said.

Clemons, a former deputy fire chief in Boynton Beach, sued the city after she and another Black firefighters' faces were removed from a public mural last year.

She was included in the mural honoring the city's past, but her image was replaced with a white face.

She was the city's first black female deputy fire chief in the city.

Vice-mayor Woodrow Hay said next time the city thinks of putting up a mural they should leave faces out of it.

"I would hope and pray that from a city standpoint from an official standpoint that we don't go back to facial recognition again. Put faces up on a mural. Like we did," he said.

Clemons didn't attend the commission meeting but a group called the "National Coalition of 100 Black Women" showed in support.

The group was especially pleased by what Commissioner Romelus said.

"She made some very good points. She made us proud as Black women," Desiree Jackson

Mayor Grant also suggested the commission name a recently created urban orchard after Latosha Clemons.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
Superfly logo
The Prince Estate Partners With Superfly On New Experience
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in...
Florida’s first lady: ‘I’m sure as hell not giving up’ fight against cancer
Shrimp lovers rejoice! Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available ALL WEEK at Red Lobster® for a...
Red Lobster® Announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp Now Available All Day, Every Day for a Limited Time
Suspect arrested after South Florida officer fatally shot

Latest News

Martin County educators, support staff, could receive $1000 bonuses soon
Man accused of first-degree murder in Lake Park shooting
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table before pleading guilty, Friday,...
5 things to know before Parkland school shooting hearing
Organic farmer claims 'over-reach' by Army Corps investigation