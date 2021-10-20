Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis to make education announcement

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will make an education announcement in Titusville.

The governor is scheduled to speak at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum at 11 a.m.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

No other details have been released.

