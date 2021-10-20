'Impact 100' kicks off new season of philanthropy

Nonprofit organizations are the lifeline in the community, which help those most in need.

Wednesday kicks off a new season of philanthropy for women through "Impact 100."

Impact 100 has awarded millions of dollars in grants over the years to local nonprofits hoping to make a difference in the community.

Starting Wednesday, they are recruiting women to help decide which nonprofits are the most deserving.

Through fundraising and membership fees, each year "Impact 100" awards at least five grants of $100,000 to various nonprofits.

Members play a key role in helping vote on which nonprofits will be awarded the grant as well as help with site visits to see their causes first hand.

Last year "Impact 100" had more than 650 members, all with a heart for philanthropy and creating change in their communities.

Their fall kick-off event is free to attend and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mizner Park Arts and Cultural Center.

Members look for organizations that have projects or initiatives in place to improve or help the community. If you're a nonprofit there are five categories you can qualify for:

Arts, culture & historic preservation

Education

Environment and animal welfare

Family

Health & wellness

Nonprofits that are interested in applying for the $100,000 grant must submit their letter of intent by Oct. 29.

