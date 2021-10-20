Advertisement

LIVE: 'Apparent human remains' located near where Brian Laundrie's belongings found

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

NBC News is reporting that "apparent human remains" were discovered Wednesday near a Southwest Florida preserve where items belonging to Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were found.

The FBI is scheduled to provide an update during a 4:30 p.m. news conference.

According to WFTS in Tampa, an attorney for Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said the couple went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port on Wednesday morning to search for the 23-year-old.

The FBI and North Port police met Laundrie's parents, and after a brief search off a trail that Laundrie frequented, some of his belongings were found.

Law enforcement officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the environmental park, and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office has been summoned to the scene.

NBC News is reporting that "partial human remains" were found in the Carlton Reserve in an area that was previously under water. The remains were found near a backpack, according to a law enforcement official.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed a human remains detection team was requested by North Port police to assist with the search. The sheriff's office said the team consists of one dog, a handler, and two spotters.

Crews search for Brian Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port,...
Crews search for Brian Laundrie in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida on Oct. 20, 2021.

The search for Laundrie has been ongoing for more than a month. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in September following the death of Petito.

Laundrie is wanted for the unauthorized use of a debit card, which would allow authorities to arrest him if he's found alive.

Authorities said Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. The warrant does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made.

Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip over the summer when he returned to his parent's North Port home — where Laundrie and Petito both lived — without her.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. The body was confirmed to be that of Petito on Sept. 21.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on Oct. 11 that Petito's cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and ruled her manner of death a homicide.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the killing of Petito.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
Superfly logo
The Prince Estate Partners With Superfly On New Experience
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in...
Florida’s first lady: ‘I’m sure as hell not giving up’ fight against cancer
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Tom and Gena Hoyer, left, the parents of Parkland victim Luke Hoyer, and Tony and Jennifer...
Many parents, family of victims favor death penalty
Vero Beach veteran offers fishing as therapy for service members
Broward County Public Schools may give day off for Muslim holiday