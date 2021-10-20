LIVE: Medical examiner responds to park where Brian Laundrie's belongings were found

LIVE BREAKING COVERAGE:

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office has responded to a Southwest Florida preserve on Wednesday after items belonging to Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were found.

According to our news partners at WFTS in Tampa, an attorney for Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said the couple went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port Wednesday morning to search for Laundrie, 23.

The FBI and North Port police met Laundrie's parents, and after a brief search off a trail that Laundrie frequented, some of his belongings were found.

Law enforcement officers are now conducting a more thorough search of the environmental park, and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office has responded to the scene.

The search for Laundrie has been ongoing for more than a month. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in September following the death of Petito.

Laundrie is wanted for the unauthorized use of a debit card, which would allow authorities to arrest him if he's found alive.

Authorities said Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. The warrant does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made.

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trip over the summer when he returned to his parent's North Port home — where Laundrie and Petito both lived — without her.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. The body was confirmed to be that of Petito on Sept. 21.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on Oct. 11 that Petito's cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and ruled her manner of death a homicide.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the killing of Petito.

