Man accused of first-degree murder in Lake Park shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A 22-year-old Lake Park man faces a first-degree murder charge in a shooting Monday night in Lake Park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

Raekwon Williams was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail, PBSO said.

On Monday night, deputies responded to a shooting in a residential area in the 400 block of Date Palm Drive. The man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim later died from his injuries and the family invoked Marsy’s Law, so the victim’s name will be withheld.

