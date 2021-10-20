Many parents, family of victims favor death penalty

Some parents and family members of the Parkland school shooting victims said Wednesday they were unmoved by Nikolas Cruz's apology in court and remain in favor of him being sentenced to death.

Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By pleading guilty, Cruz now must wait for a jury to decide whether he will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is fingerprinted after his guilty plea Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Relatives of the victims who sat in the courtroom and watched the hearing via Zoom broke down in tears and held hands across families.

As Cruz apologized to the families of his victims, several parents shook their heads in disgust.

Cruz explained that he thought it should be up to the families to determine whether he lives or dies.

But it seems several have already made up their minds, and his statement did little, if nothing, to change their positions.

"Today we saw a cold and calculating killer confess to the murder of my daughter, Gina, and 16 other innocent victims at their school," Tony Montalto said.

Tony Montalto wears a button bearing an image of his daughter, Gina Montalto, 14, who was killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, during a court recess Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

His daughter was 14 and sitting outside her classroom when Cruz shot her at close range numerous times.

"His guilty pleas are the first step in the judicial process, but there is no change for my family," Montalto said. "Our bright, beautiful and beloved daughter Gina is gone, while her killer still enjoys the blessing of life in prison."

Parents scoffed at Cruz's statement as they left the courtroom, saying it seemed self-serving and aimed at eliciting unearned sympathy.

Gena Hoyer, whose 15-year-old son, Luke, died in the shooting, saw it as part of a defense strategy "to keep a violent, evil person off death row."

Gena Hoyer shows the pendant given to her by co-workers bearing an image of her son, Luke Hoyer, 15, who was killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, as well as the cross Luke used to wear around his neck, during a court recess Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

She said her son was "a sweet young man who had a life ahead of him and the person you saw in there today chose to take his life. He does not deserve life in prison."

Debbi Hixon, whose husband, Christopher Hixon, was among the 14 students and three faculty members killed in the massacre said the families weren't expecting to hear "part of what was said today, and I think it reiterates the fact of why we need to seek the death penalty."

Gena Hoyer, right, hugs Debbi Hixon during a court recess Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting. Hoyer's son, Luke Hoyer, 15, and Hixon's husband, Christopher Hixon, 49, were both killed in the massacre.

Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in the shooting, spoke to reporters via Zoom after the hearing.

"At the end of the day, someone declared himself guilty for something that I always knew -- we all know -- that he was already guilty," Oliver said.

Oliver said his pain and anger are "bigger" than ever after hearing Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz recount in court how each of the victims died, including learning that Cruz shot his son, reloaded and then shot him again.

"It tells me that he was not dead," Oliver said. "So there's a lot of suffering. There's a lot of pain, I guess, and I've always wondered if Joaquin was thinking about us, his family."

Anthony Borges, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times and severely wounded, told reporters after the hearing that he accepted Cruz's apology, but noted that it was not up to him to decide the confessed murderer's fate.

Royer Borges and his son, Anthony Borges, are shown in court Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Anthony Borges was critically injured in the 2018 massacre.

"He made a decision to shoot the school," Borges said. "I am not God to make the decision to kill him or not. That's not my decision. My decision is to be a better person and to change the world for every kid. I don't want this to happen to anybody again. It hurts. It hurts. It really hurts. So, I am just going to keep going. That's it."

