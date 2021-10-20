Advertisement

Nikolas Cruz expected in court to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom before pleading guilty, Friday, Oct....
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom before pleading guilty, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on all four criminal counts stemming from his attack on a Broward County jail guard in November 2018, Cruz's lawyers said Friday that he plans to plead guilty to the 2018 massacre at a Parkland high school. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATCH THE HEARING BELOW AT 9:30 A.M.

Nikolas Cruz is set to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Parkland school massacre.

Cruz is scheduled to enter the pleas Wednesday morning for the Valentine's Day 2018 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 23-year-old former student will appear before Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer. She will ask him one by one how he pleads to each killing.

Cruz was about to stand trial for the 2018 assault on a jail guard when he pleaded guilty to that crime Friday.

Scherer listened as Cruz stood before her and pleaded guilty to all four counts, waiving his right to a trial.

It was during the same hearing that Cruz's attorney announced his client's intention to change his plea to guilty on all 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The guilty pleas will set the stage for a penalty phase in which 12 jurors will determine whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

RELATED: 5 things to know before Parkland school shooting hearing

Scherer hopes the trial can begin in January.

