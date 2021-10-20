Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland school massacre

Nikolas Cruz was in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday morning where he pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Parkland school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz, 23, entered his plea after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency.

The confessed shooter told Scherer that he was nervous and anxious but understood what is happening regarding the plea. He said he has gone over the plea form with his lawyers.

Many family members of the victims had their eyes closed while Cruz said "guilty" out loud to each charge.

Families were noticeably emotional in the courtroom when hearing the names of their loved ones being called out count by count.

Cruz then told the family of the victims that he is very sorry and said he has to live with his actions every day. Cruz said in court that he knows they may not believe him but still expresses remorse.

Below is the full statement he read in court:

"I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. And if I were to get a chance, I would do everything in my power to help others. And I am doing this for you, and I do not care if you do not believe me, and I love you, and I know you don't, believe me. I have to live with this every day and brings me nightmares, and I can't live with myself sometimes, but I try to push through because I know this is what you guys want me to do. I hate drugs, and I believe this country would do better if everyone will stop smoking marijuana and doing all these drugs and causing racism and violence out in the streets. I'm sorry, and I can't even watch TV anymore, and I'm trying my best to maintain my composure. And I just want you to know, I'm really sorry, and I hope you give me a chance to help others. I believe it's your decision to decide where I go, whether I live or die, not the juries. I believe it is your decision. I'm sorry."



Cruz was then handcuffed, fingerprinted and escorted out of the courtroom.

Before Wednesday's hearing, the gunman was about to stand trial for the 2018 assault on a jail guard when he pleaded guilty to that crime Friday.

Scherer listened last Friday as Cruz stood before her and pleaded guilty to all four counts, waiving his right to a trial.

It was during the same hearing that Cruz's attorney announced his client's intention to change his plea to guilty on all 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The guilty pleas will now set the stage for a penalty phase in which 12 jurors will determine whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Scherer said jury selection for the penalty phase will begin Jan. 4. A status hearing in the case is set for Oct. 26.

