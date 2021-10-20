Advertisement

Slain woman's family sues apartment, claiming negligence

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The family of a Florida college student who detectives say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where she lived has sued the owners, saying they didn't properly vet the employee and failed to provide adequate security.

RELATED: Video shows family's encounter with handyman released

The family of Miya Marcano filed the negligence lawsuit Monday in state court in Orlando against the Arden Villas Apartments and owners The Preiss Company.

The family is seeking an unspecified amount of money.

The 19-year-old's body was found earlier this month, five days after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

