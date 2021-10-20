Advertisement

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland school massacre

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATCH THE HEARING BELOW:

Nikolas Cruz is in a Broward County courtroom Wednesday morning where he pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Parkland school massacre.

Cruz, 23, entered the pleas for the Valentine's Day shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The confessed shooter told Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he is nervous and anxious but understands what is happening regarding the plea. He said he has gone over the plea form with his lawyers.

Many family members of the victims had their eyes closed while Cruz said "guilty" out loud to each charge.

Families were noticeably emotional in the courtroom when hearing the names of their loved ones being called out count by count.

Cruz was about to stand trial for the 2018 assault on a jail guard when he pleaded guilty to that crime Friday.

Scherer listened as Cruz stood before her and pleaded guilty to all four counts, waiving his right to a trial.
It was during the same hearing that Cruz's attorney announced his client's intention to change his plea to guilty on all 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

These are the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland in February 2018.
These are the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland in February 2018.

The guilty pleas will set the stage for a penalty phase in which 12 jurors will determine whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

RELATED: 5 things to know before Parkland school shooting hearing

Scherer hopes the trial can begin in January.

