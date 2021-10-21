DeSantis calls for special session to fight federal vaccine mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is taking action against what he feels is the federal government's overreach regarding mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

Backed by residents with signs that said "Freedom Has A Home Here" and "Don't Tread On Florida," the briefing took place at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office hangar in Clearwater.

DeSantis said he is calling for a special session in November for state lawmakers to address federal vaccine mandates for businesses and workers.

"We need to take action to protect Florida jobs, and we have a situation now unfortunately in our country where we have a federal government that is very much trying to use the heavy hand of government to force a lot of these injections," DeSantis said.

Former Orange County Battalion Chief Stephen Davis was among the speakers at the briefing.

Davis was fired recently for refusing to follow the county's mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We want to make sure that individuals in Florida have their livelihoods and their jobs protected," DeSantis said. "Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots."

DeSantis was also joined by both Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at the announcement.

