Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Thursday morning in Clearwater.

The briefing is taking place at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office hangar.

He is expected to be joined by both Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, according to a written statement from the governor's office.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021