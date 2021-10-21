Advertisement

Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Thursday morning in Clearwater.

The briefing is taking place at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office hangar.

He is expected to be joined by both Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, according to a written statement from the governor's office.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Loxahatchee man sues hospital, says doctors wouldn’t treat wife with Ivermectin
Superfly logo
The Prince Estate Partners With Superfly On New Experience

Latest News

Donald Trump announces launch of his own social media site
'Crab Pot' may not be the name of new high-end Rivera Beach waterfront restaurant
DeSantis calls Garland memo on threats 'intimidation'
Mike Burke becomes permanent superintendent of Palm Beach County schools