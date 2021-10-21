Indian River County deputies searching for missing children

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's searching for two missing children.

Rayanna Wayne, 13, and her brother, Titan Hoskins, 11, left their home around 6 p.m. Wednesday and did not return.

The siblings may be in the Gifford area, according to the sheriff's office.

If you know where the children are, call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate two missing juveniles. Rayanna J Wayne, a 13 year-old... Posted by Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021