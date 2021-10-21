Indian River County deputies searching for missing children
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's searching for two missing children.
Rayanna Wayne, 13, and her brother, Titan Hoskins, 11, left their home around 6 p.m. Wednesday and did not return.
The siblings may be in the Gifford area, according to the sheriff's office.
If you know where the children are, call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240.
