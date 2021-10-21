Advertisement

Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking Thursday morning in Clearwater to discuss what he feels is a federal government's overreach regarding the mandating of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The briefing is taking place at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office hangar.

The governor said he is calling for a special session in November for state lawmakers to address federal vaccine mandates for businesses and workers.

"We want to make sure that individuals in Florida have their livelihoods and their jobs protected," DeSantis said.

Former Orange County Battalion Chief Stephen Davis was among the speakers at the briefing.

Davis was fired recently for refusing to follow the county's mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Desantis was also joined by both Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at the announcement.

