Advertisement

Police escort 9-foot alligator away from neighborhood pool

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Residents were alarmed Friday when a 9-foot alligator tried to gain access to their community pool in Pinellas County on Friday.

Sunset Beach police officers responded to calls reporting the gator walking through the neighborhood.

When officers arrived they saw the alligator had broken through porch lattice at the reservation office.

Out of concern for the safety of residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

A photo in court documents appears to show Chris Laundrie removing a sign that said "What if it...
Protester sues Brian Laundrie’s father over removal of $40 sign
FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Loxahatchee man sues hospital, says doctors wouldn’t treat wife with Ivermectin
Superfly logo
The Prince Estate Partners With Superfly On New Experience

Latest News

Hospital rolls out pink truck to fight breast cancer
Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski poses in front of a traveling bronze sculpture titled "Angels...
Archbishop: 'Why insist on the death penalty' for Nikolas Cruz?
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police held a press conference.
‘Was this a press conference to just say thank you?’ North Port police, Lee County sheriff hold abbreviated briefing
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, the American Athletic Conference logo is displayed...
FAU leaving C-USA to join AAC