Police escort 9-foot alligator away from neighborhood pool

Residents were alarmed Friday when a 9-foot alligator tried to gain access to their community pool in Pinellas County on Friday.

Sunset Beach police officers responded to calls reporting the gator walking through the neighborhood.

When officers arrived they saw the alligator had broken through porch lattice at the reservation office.

Out of concern for the safety of residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond.

Scripps Only Content 2021