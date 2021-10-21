Advertisement

‘Was this a press conference to just say thank you?’ NPPD, Lee Co. Sheriff hold abbreviated briefing

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and North Port Police held a press conference.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The day after the discovery of suspected human remains in Myakkahatchee Park, the Lee County Sheriff and North Port Police held a very brief press conference that ran just under four minutes.

Chief Todd Garrison expressed his sympathies to the families involved and thanked the FBI and other agencies who traversed dangerous terrain before telling reporters on site that he could not tell them anything else about the case.

The conference was called the day after multiple agencies returned to the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park. The park had reopened Tuesday and on Wednesday, Brian Laundrie’s parents discovered items that belonged to him. Suspected human remains were found shortly after nearby.

Officials say the items included a notebook and backpack. Laundrie was the sole person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabrielle Petito.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Garrison said.

The press conference ended abruptly as reporters yelled questions.

“Was this a press conference just to say thank you?” one reporter yelled.

Garrison did not answer.

