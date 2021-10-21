West Palm Beach police seeking public's assistance in identifying family of deceased man

The West Palm Beach Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the family of a deceased man.

Police said Pepe Nuestro Rosas, 59, died of natural causes. His body was found in his West Palm Beach apartment on Sept. 27.

According to police, no next of kin or relatives could be located since then.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

