Advertisement

2 police officers shot, suspect killed in Doral

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout near Miami-Dade Police Headquarters in Doral Friday morning, officials said.

Doral police officials said one officer was grazed in the face by glass or shrapnel and was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer was shot in the chest, arm and leg, and was rushed to Jackson West before being transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

Officials said the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest that stopped the round that hit his chest.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of Northwest 92nd Avenue and Northwest 25th Street, where there was a large police presence.

Officials said the incident began with a dispute between the suspect and another man that turned into one man chasing the other in a vehicle.

When officers responded, they found one of the vehicles had lost control and crashed into a tree.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who returned fire, killing the suspect, officials said. The suspect hasn't been identified.

Miami-Dade Police said they were also responding to the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
A hearse arrives at the Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla., Monday, Dec. 9, 2002, to pick up...
5 things to know about death penalty in Florida
DeSantis calls for special session to fight federal vaccine mandates
Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski poses in front of a traveling bronze sculpture titled "Angels...
Archbishop: 'Why insist on the death penalty' for Nikolas Cruz?

Latest News

A large show entitled "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and...
Frida Kahlo exhibit opens Saturday at Norton Museum of Art
FAU athletic director expects 'Shula Bowl' rivalry to continue
Dreyfoos School of the Arts to perform 'Pride and Prejudice'
Human remains identified as missing 34-year-old man