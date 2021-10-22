Brian Laundrie's movements and decisions during disappearance questionable

Criminologist Dr. Debbie Goodman said finding out what happened between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito could forever be unknown. However, she said, there were troubling signs for what some may have seen as a "happy couple".

"There were instances of domestic violence we saw that on footage where law enforcement got involved," she said.

She said now knowing that Brian Laundrie is dead focus will turn to how he died.

"What about his own demise? well, here are some potential outcomes. Did he self inflict a gunshot wound? Did he potentially has a knife? Was it a stabbing, was it strangulation?" she said.

RELATED: Remains found in Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, FBI confirms

Dr. Goodman said Laundrie's movements and decisions during the disappearance of Gabby Petito seem more purposeful than accidental, including his return to his parent's North Port home.

"If there is one of these moments in time that your life is about to be altered forever, who did he call? The logical likely scenario is his parents," she said.

WPTV spoke with a former FBI agent about where this case goes from here. He told us by phone it appears law enforcement will try to determine a time of death to figure out whether they will continue their investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021