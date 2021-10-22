Advertisement

Dolphins stand by Tagovailoa amid more Watson trade talk

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks out onto the field during an NFL football...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks out onto the field during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Miami Dolphins 23-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is standing by Tua Tagovailoa amid another report that the team is seeking a trade to bring Deshaun Watson to Miami.

"I don't really get into rumors," Flores told reporters Friday. "Tua is our quarterback. We're happy with our quarterback situation and I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that a trade between Miami and the Texans could be finalized this week.

Watson, who is facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, requested a trade during the offseason. He remains on Houston's roster but has not played in or been active for a game this season.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.

Tagovailoa, who missed three games with fractured ribs, led the Dolphins to their lone win of the season in the opening game at New England.

The Dolphins (1-5) are mired in a five-game losing streak. Last weekend's 23-20 loss to Jacksonville in London ended the Jaguars' 20-game losing streak.

Despite talk of a trade deal in the works, Flores doesn't see it as a distraction for his team.

"I think our players are kind of blocking out all the stuff that's gone on outside of our building," he said.

The Dolphins made Tagovailoa the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft, but he has battled injuries since his final season at Alabama.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with head coach Brian Flores (right) during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Flores said the entire organization continues to support Tagovailoa.

"I think we do that for every player and Tua is no different," he said.

Miami hosts the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday.

The Texans play at Miami on Nov. 7 -- five days after the NFL trade deadline.

