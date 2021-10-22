Dreyfoos School of the Arts to perform 'Pride and Prejudice'

For the first time since the pandemic shut down productions, the theater department at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach is hosting an opening night.

The school is performing an adaption of Jane Austen's classic 19th-century novel "Pride and Prejudice."

This is the first year since March 2020 that all of the students are back in brick-and-mortar school.

Friday's show begins at 7 p.m. and runs through Oct. 31.

"There's nothing like live theater. You can watch TV. You can watch movies in a movie theater, but there's nothing like it. You really see into the character's world in live theater, and you get to really feel their emotions and kind of what they're going through that you don't get through a TV," said senior Emily Rubino, who plays Elizabeth Bennet, the lead character. "I'm just really excited to share that with an audience and all of my peers."

Emily Rubino plays the character of Elizabeth Bennet in the Dreyfoos High School production of "Pride and Prejudice."

The school's last full-fledged live performance was in February 2020.

About 200 students are involved in bringing the show to life, whether it be set design and building, costuming and creating props or acting in the performance.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Masks must be worn at all times while on the school's campus and in Meyer Hall during performances.

Social distancing will be enforced with only 300 out of 600 seats being available for each performance. School officials said with limited seating, all shows are expected to sell out.

Below is a list of dates and times for the show:

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

