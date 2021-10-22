FAU launches campaigns to prevent domestic violence

Police at Florida Atlantic University are asking students and faculty members who may be victims of domestic violence to come forward.

Campus police have made two arrests for this kind of crime this year.

Domestic violence is one of those crimes that can happen on college campuses like FAU and often goes unreported.

FAU Chief of Police Sean Brammer said this year they have received five domestic-related calls including violence, battery or arguments resulting in two arrests.

Florida Atlantic University Police Chief Sean Brammer speaks about efforts to curb domestic violence on campus.

Last year there were a total of five arrests.

While these numbers may be alarming to some, police said it's actually a good sign as people are seeking help instead of dealing with what could be a tragic ending.

"I think you will see more people are coming out, people are taking action against offenders, but I think we need more," Brammer said. "We're not just here to enforce, enforce, enforce, but we're also here to be aware of what their resources are and to kind of empower victims."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but FAU police urge everyone to continue spreading awareness year-round and reach out to those in need of help.

