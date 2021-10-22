New art collective adds life to warehouse district
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – A new art collective is adding life to a West Palm Beach warehouse district.
‘The Peach’ recently opened its doors and is quickly becoming a hub for community, culture, and entertainment.
The studio space is home to six artists and a new Troy’s BBQ location.
The Peach will continue to attract visitors by hosting on-going events including live music, yoga, and an art walk during the first weekend of every month.
