New soul food place opens in Boynton Beach

A Boynton Beach man and his wife have opened a new soul food restaurant.

Anthony King said two years ago they were working out of the Boynton Beach Library before it was torn down for the new City Hall.

“We were waiting to find a place to fit in and continue to serve our food and we found it here,” said King.

A Bite to Eat officially opened this week in the EZ Mart off Seacrest near 10th street.

King said they have started offering breakfast starting at 8 a.m.

King is a USMC veteran and said he wasn't going to give up on his passion, “I am most relaxed when I cook.”

He adds they offer affordable food and make everything made to order.

King and his wife hope to eventually have a food trailer so they can go mobile.

