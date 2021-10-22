Advertisement

New Wawa location opens near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new Wawa store is open for business near West Palm Beach.

The new location at 4950 Okeechobee Blvd. opened Thursday morning.

This Wawa store will not only offer many customer favorites like built-to-order hoagies, but will also have mobile ordering, curbside pickup and delivery options.

Operators said this store will also include new dinner menu offerings like burgers, pasta and kids meals.

Wawa will be providing free coffee at this new location through Oct. 24.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
DeSantis calls for special session to fight federal vaccine mandates
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski poses in front of a traveling bronze sculpture titled "Angels...
Archbishop: 'Why insist on the death penalty' for Nikolas Cruz?

Latest News

FAU launches campaigns to prevent domestic violence
School board members believe threats part of organized effort
District challenge to Florida's mask mandate ban begins
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
Owls hold Charlotte scoreless in second half of 38-9 win