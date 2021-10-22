New Wawa location opens near West Palm Beach

A new Wawa store is open for business near West Palm Beach.

The new location at 4950 Okeechobee Blvd. opened Thursday morning.

This Wawa store will not only offer many customer favorites like built-to-order hoagies, but will also have mobile ordering, curbside pickup and delivery options.

Operators said this store will also include new dinner menu offerings like burgers, pasta and kids meals.

Wawa will be providing free coffee at this new location through Oct. 24.

