Owls hold Charlotte scoreless in second half of 38-9 win

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in...
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
N'Kosi Perry set up three touchdowns on as many drives in a breakaway third quarter and Florida Atlantic held Charlotte scoreless for all of the second half for a 38-9 victory Thursday night, just hours after each university announced it will be leaving Conference USA.

Perry was a crisp 9 of 11 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnny Ford rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for 32 yards and another score.

Chris Reynolds was 22-for-31 passing for 219 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Charlotte, which was held to 77 yards on the ground.

