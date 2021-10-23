Driver injured in Fort Pierce drive-by shooting Friday night

Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night.

According to SLCSO, at around 6:30 p.m. a newer model white Dodge Journey SUV was passing an oncoming vehicle in the 2800 block of Juanita Avenue when the driver fired several shots into a passing car.

The driver of the passing car was struck multiple times and was hospitalized for treatment.

"During the altercation, the passenger side mirror on the Dodge Journey was struck and broken off the vehicle," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. "We hope this is helpful in trying to identify and locate the vehicle."

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Detective Eric Wax at 772-462-3291 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

