Advertisement

Northwood neighborhood sees continued growth and change

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Legacy Lounge and Restaurant in the Northwood neighborhood is having an awning put up. It's the finishing touches to the new hot spot in the community.

"When we announced the grand opening of the "Legacy Lounge and Restaurant" we had over 400 RSVPs in 48 hours," Owner Clarence Brockett said.

Northwood.PNG
Northwood.PNG

He said when he and his investors were looking for an area to help breathe new life into, Northwood was it.

"The way it's being gentrified and everything is building, the world is changing, the economy, real estate, and everything. This area is definitely the next area to rise within Palm Beach County," he said.

The Northwood neighborhood has slowly and steadily been on the come up.

"It's attracting so many here because we know the development is coming," neighborhood association president Anthony Marola said.

Marola's seen an increase in investments.

"Jeff Green sea mud project, you have the anchor site, Ribovich is already well underway," he said.

Northwood is a district with a deep history covering roughly ten blocks from 26th to 35th Street north of downtown.

Marola said the proximity to downtown and the waterfront makes it attractive but like so many communities it's pushing housing prices up.

"They have. But I think they've gone up everywhere," he said.

Back at Legacy Lounge and Restaurant, Brockett said he's all for growth. He just hopes the century-old neighborhood doesn't lose its soul.

Northwood Restaurant.PNG
Northwood Restaurant.PNG

"For everybody to come in and feel basically welcome," he said.

The Northwood neighborhood is celebrating its centennial birthday. They have a number of events planned for the folks in the community to enjoy.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed...
Tommy DeBarge of R&B band Switch dies at age 64
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
FBI says suspected human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
A hearse arrives at the Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla., Monday, Dec. 9, 2002, to pick up...
5 things to know about death penalty in Florida
Martin County tax collector's office closes for days after network issues

Latest News

State's weekly coronavirus deaths' increase below 1,000, cases 15,684
New art collective adds life to warehouse district
Judge set to rule in new school mask mandate ban challenge
Hacked again? Riviera Beach Fire Rescue's Twitter page taken over by crypto-currency promoter