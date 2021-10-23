SE Bridge Road closed for railway work in Hobe Sound

SE Bridge Road in Hobe Sound will be closed through November 2 at the railroad crossing so crews can work on railroad improvements, according to the Martin County Board of County Commissioners.

Motorists will encounter detours and are asked to exercise caution and expect delays.

To view weekly GoBrightline construction advisories visit https://www.martin.fl.us/martin-county-services/brightline-railroad-construction.

Scripps Only Content 2021