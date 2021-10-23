Advertisement

SE Bridge Road closed for railway work in Hobe Sound

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SE Bridge Road in Hobe Sound will be closed through November 2 at the railroad crossing so crews can work on railroad improvements, according to the Martin County Board of County Commissioners.

Motorists will encounter detours and are asked to exercise caution and expect delays.

To view weekly GoBrightline construction advisories visit https://www.martin.fl.us/martin-county-services/brightline-railroad-construction.

