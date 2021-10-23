Seminoles shred UMass 59-3 to win third straight game

Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries.

Florida State wide receiver Jordan Young celebrates a touchdown in the second half against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated UMass 59-3.

Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

UMass opened the scoring with a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal.

