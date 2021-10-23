Seminoles shred UMass 59-3 to win third straight game
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday.
The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries.
Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.
UMass opened the scoring with a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal.
