Walk to End Alzheimer's held in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

WPTV's Jay Cashmere and Janny Rodriguez served as emcees for the event. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Participants held different colored flowers to represent victims of Alzheimer's and their loved ones.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning at Dreher Park in West Palm Beach for the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia where people begin to experience memory loss.

The disease affected nearly 6 million Americans last year.

The walk has a fund raising goal of $200,000 to help advance the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

