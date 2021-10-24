Advertisement

Ryan throws for 336 yards as Falcons fend off Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired Sunday to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards for the Falcons. He gained 28 on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts runs a play during the first half against the Miami...
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts runs a play during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Koo's third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for Miami, which has dropped six straight.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) pitches the ball to running back Jaylan Knighton during...
