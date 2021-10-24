Advertisement

West Palm Beach event promotes vaccinations, voting, and healthy eating

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Urban League of Palm Beach County hosted a '3 V's drive thru event' on Sunday to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, registering to vote and eating healthy.

The V's stand for COVID-19 vaccines, voting and veggies.

Guests attending the event at University Preparatory Academy in West Palm Beach had a one-stop shop for any of the resources that they need with no cost or catch.

"We encourage all of our palm beach county residents to come out more importantly do your civic duty and get registered to vote. Most importantly we encourage your families to get vaccinated," said Soulan Johnson, Vice President of Development and Communications with the Urban League of Palm Beach County.

The event was held in collaboration with the National Council of Jewish Women.

