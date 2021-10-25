Dashcam video shows Florida trooper saving choking child

A dashcam video captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saving a toddler from choking on the side of an Interstate 95 entrance ramp near Miami.

The agency released the dashcam footage from the Oct. 16 incident in a Twitter post that called the trooper a hero. Trooper Reginald Mathieu was heading to a crash scene when the little girl’s parents flagged him down.

Trooper Mathieu recently responded to an emergency involving a 1 year old toddler who was unresponsive on I-95.



Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness! #Hero pic.twitter.com/BAKTWmGP37 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 24, 2021

They and two other cars had stopped along the southbound ramp and were in the road, attempting to get the 1-year-old child to breathe.

The dashcam video shows the trooper running up to assist the unconscious child.

Mathieu began performing back blows on the child until she regained consciousness.

Scripps Only Content 2021