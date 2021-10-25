Advertisement

Dashcam video shows Florida trooper saving choking child

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A dashcam video captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saving a toddler from choking on the side of an Interstate 95 entrance ramp near Miami.

The agency released the dashcam footage from the Oct. 16 incident in a Twitter post that called the trooper a hero. Trooper Reginald Mathieu was heading to a crash scene when the little girl’s parents flagged him down.

They and two other cars had stopped along the southbound ramp and were in the road, attempting to get the 1-year-old child to breathe.

The dashcam video shows the trooper running up to assist the unconscious child.

Mathieu began performing back blows on the child until she regained consciousness.

