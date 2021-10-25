Advertisement

Driver, passenger escape serious injury after fiery crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
No one was seriously hurt after a car crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 95 in Martin County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The wreck shut down parts of I-95 near the Kanner Highway exit after investigators said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guard rail.

The impact sent the car over the rail, causing it to burst into flames.

Deputies and Martin County Fire Rescue personnel assisted and treated the driver and passenger. Both victims sustained just minor injuries.

