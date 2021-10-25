Employers continue to struggle filling open positions

Over the last month, the state of Florida has generated more than 80,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

It shows the state outpacing the rest of the nation in terms of job growth, but employers said they are still struggling to fill vacant positions.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Getting Back to To Work

Help wanted signs continue to pop up along sidewalks and storefronts as the search for more workers wears on.

Business owners said the race is on to get new employees hired and trained, especially with the busy holiday season fast approaching.

However, they are disappointed because the push to hire more people has been at a snail's pace. Employers worry that the worker shortage is stalling growth, making keeping up with demand nearly impossible.

"We've gotten requests from Home Depot and every single apartment community. Home Depot has, I think, 17 stores that they are looking to do 150 meals for all at once. I just don't have the legs to do it," said Anthony Barber, the owner of Troy's Barbecue. "So, it's one of those things that we're trying to actively hire, hire, hire, so that we can meet the needs and the demands of the business."

Anthony Barber speaks about the challenges of finding workers to fill job openings for his business.

A new report from the governor's office boasted 84,000 new jobs created over the last month.

Business owners are now thinking outside the box to foster a company culture that will encourage job seekers to apply.

Human resource experts want employers to understand that the hiring process comes with steep competition.

"We're looking at workers or saying, 'No, this is what I demand, I demand to be treated this way. I'm leaving and going somewhere else that’s going to do that,'" said Nicole Anderson, CEO and Founder of Mend HR.

The state is reporting an increase in the labor force over the month, but there are about twice as many new jobs compared to the number of new workers to fill them.

Scripps Only Content 2021