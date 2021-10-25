Advertisement

Crash causes delays on I-95 northbound in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Martin County on Monday morning after a crash.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. near exit 110, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The crash closed all northbound lanes for about two hours. However, the Florida Department of Transportation tweeted that the wreck was cleared by 8:09 a.m.

Drivers can expect some traffic delays to continue.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

