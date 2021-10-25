Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on "Friends," has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like "Just Shoot Me!" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" before being cast as a background character in the second episode of "Friends" in 1994.

Over the show's multi-year run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston's Rachel.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office
Police escort 9-foot alligator away from neighborhood pool
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue engine involved in crash
New soul food place opens in Boynton Beach
Man dies in single-vehicle crash overnight near Boca Raton

Latest News

West Palm Beach event promotes vaccinations, voting, and healthy eating
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Ryan throws for 336 yards as Falcons fend off Dolphins
Extra law enforcement presence at Palm Beach Central due to threat
Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office