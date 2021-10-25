Advertisement

Martin County Tax Collector's offices remain closed

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County Tax Collector's offices have now been closed for a week.

The tax collector's office said they are dealing with network issues.

There’s no word as to how long that could take to resolve.

St Lucie County Tax Collector's offices are open and available to Martin County residents in the meantime.

They say Friday they saw nearly double the number of walk ins from Martin County residents.

This week, St. Lucie County is asking Martin County to send over their employees to help manage the workload.

If you are a Martin County resident needing DMV or tax collector services, you can make an appointment online between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can also walk into any St. Lucie County office between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office
Police escort 9-foot alligator away from neighborhood pool
Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue engine involved in crash
New soul food place opens in Boynton Beach

Latest News

Martin County narcotics detective resigns following sexual assault allegations
Polsky: Fla. surgeon general 'smug' in his refusal to wear mask
Runaway children at risk of sex trafficking
Palm Beach County's annual Showcase of Schools launches Tuesday