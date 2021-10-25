Martin County Tax Collector's offices remain closed

Martin County Tax Collector's offices have now been closed for a week.

The tax collector's office said they are dealing with network issues.

There’s no word as to how long that could take to resolve.

St Lucie County Tax Collector's offices are open and available to Martin County residents in the meantime.

They say Friday they saw nearly double the number of walk ins from Martin County residents.

This week, St. Lucie County is asking Martin County to send over their employees to help manage the workload.

If you are a Martin County resident needing DMV or tax collector services, you can make an appointment online between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can also walk into any St. Lucie County office between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

