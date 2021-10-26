1 arrested, 1 sought in violent armed home robbery in Boynton Beach

One man was arrested and police are searching for another suspect after a violent armed home robbery in Boynton Beach.

On October 20, 2021 at 8:30 p.m., Boynton Beach police responded in reference to an armed home robbery call.

According to the two victims, a woman was sitting on the balcony of her boyfriend's apartment when Darrell Bernard McCray, 43, entered the home uninvited.

The female victim told police she has a 3-year-old child with McCray and had been in a relationship with him for the past 13 years.

According to an affidavit, another man, later identified as Keion L. Clinton, 24, also entered the home holding a rifle and pointed it at her and her boyfriend.

The woman, who told police she was in fear of her life, ran and hid on one of the apartment's bedrooms. Her 3-year-old child was sitting on the couch in the living room.

The woman told police that McCray had been sending nude photos of her to her new boyfriend in an attempt to harass him.

The male victim told police that Clinton pointed an AK-47 rifle at him and McCray started a fight with him, punching him in the face.

The male victim was able to get distance away from the two suspects.

The suspects stole two cell phones from the woman and fled.

Police said the apartment had a security camera in the living room which recorded most of the robbery with Clinton holding the rifle.

McCray was arrested and Clinton is still at large.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

Scripps Only Content 2021