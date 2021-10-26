Advertisement

2 dead when truck crashes into Palm Beach County canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One person died when a truck crashed into a canal in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a truck in a canal near Route 27 and mile marker 60 Monday.

The truck landed upside down in the canal. Four people were inside.

Two people were able to get out on their own. A third person was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Another occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

