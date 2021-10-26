Braves vs. Astros in 2021 World Series

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The World Series gets underway today between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, and it has major local ties.

The last time the Braves won a world series was 1995, when they ran their spring training in West Palm Beach.

And that’s where the Astros currently get their seasons underway.

Visitors who come to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches are greeted with a huge, white “H” plastered on an orange star.

Along with the Washington Nationals, the Astros have called West Palm Beach home in the spring since 2017. That’s the same year they won their last World Series title.

The Houston team is hoping to add to the trophy case in the next couple weeks, and that’s a point of pride for the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

“We like publicizing that fact every year to be blessed enough to have our two teams here that have competed the way they have since we’ve opened up in 2017-- no other facility can say that,” said Ballpark Operations Director Chris Easom. “We have 2017 with the Astros, 2019 with the Nationals, and hopefully we can add another one in 2021 with the Astros.”

